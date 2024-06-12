Union Minister Ravneet Conducts High-Level Review Meeting with Railway Board Members

Ravneet Singh, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, held a high-level review meeting with members of the Railway Board on June 11, 2024. During the meeting, the Railway Board members provided a comprehensive overview of Indian Railways and briefed the Minister on various ongoing activities across the network.
Minister Singh emphasized the need for collective teamwork to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming Indian Railways into one of the best rail systems in the world. He underscored the importance of Indian Railways as a convenient mode of transport for the common people and urged the officials to ensure that all efforts are made to cater to all classes, particularly the poor.
"Our goal is to make Indian Railways a world-class service, accessible and efficient for everyone, especially the underprivileged," said Singh. "Let's work together to achieve this vision and make significant improvements in our railway services."
The meeting highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and services of Indian Railways, aiming to provide a superior travel experience for all passengers.