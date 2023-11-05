Silchar BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Accused of Biting Sister’s Nose off in Brawl

In a peculiar incident, a BJP Mahila Morcha secretary (Silchar Unit) was accused of biting her elder sister's nose off after an altercation broke out between them over a land-related dispute in Assam’s Cachar district.
The victim woman identified as Rinku Nath is undergoing medical treatment at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).
A case was lodged against the said BJP leader namely at Rangirkhari Police Station by the family of the victim woman, however, the said accused has not been arrested as of now.
As per sources, the BJP Mahila Morcha had been at loggerheads with her family over an ancestral property at the third link road in Silchar town.
On Friday evening the situation chaotic, the BJP leader along with her husband and a group of people barged into the resident of her elder sister Rinku Nath.
After a long debate, the sisters got into a fight, and Tinku is said to have bit her elder sister's nose off.
Following the incident, the BJP Mahila Morcha leader along with her husband and group of people fled the spot.
The family members of Rinku stepped in to save her and brought her to SMCH so she could get medical attention.