Silchar Sees 38 Arrests in Overnight Anti-Theft Police Operation

Silchar witnessed a major police crackdown on Monday night as Cachar police arrested 38 notorious thieves from different parts of the city in a single night operation. The police also recovered gold ornaments, motorcycles, a scooter, a bicycle, and various other stolen items during the drive.

The special operation was launched following a sharp rise in theft incidents across Silchar in recent days, leaving residents distressed. Acting on this, the Cachar police formed a special team under the leadership of several senior officers and conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations across the city.

According to Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, most of those arrested are drug addicts and had been operating across Silchar and other parts of the district for a long time. Several cases related to theft and other criminal activities had already been registered against them at various police stations in the district.

Among the recovered items were gold ornaments worth several lakhs, three motorcycles, one scooter, a bicycle, along with multiple stolen household goods including water pumps, fans, and television sets.

SP Mahatta stated that the police achieved significant success in the operation and confirmed that several motorbike lifters were among those apprehended. He added that such special drives would continue in the coming days to ensure the safety and security of the public.