Silchar to Get 7 km Elevated Road, Double-Decker Flyover; Assam CM Reveals Rs 1200 Cr Plan

In a significant infrastructure development for Silchar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a Rs 1200 crore plan for a 7-kilometer elevated road with a double-decker flyover.
The project will be executed in two phases: Phase I will span from Capital Point to Chittaranjan Statue, covering 3.5 km, and Phase II will extend from Capital Point to Ramnagar, also covering 3.5 km.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of public consent and the completion of a techno-feasibility study before work begins. “I want to bring the whole town to a complete elevated road. It will cost us around Rs 1200 crores. Not an easy project, but today I gave the first demonstration. The support and agreement of the people of Silchar will be crucial, and if all goes well, we can complete the project within two-and-a-half years,” Sarma told the media in Silchar.
The CM also mentioned the minimal land acquisition required for the project, stating, “We’ve prepared the project to ensure that there is not a lot of land acquisition or building demolition. With little adjustments, we should be able to complete the work. Additionally, the project will include a double-decker flyover and underground utility lines, with the district commissioner of Cachar leading discussions with the public."
The project is part of a larger set of initiatives aimed at improving the infrastructure and health facilities in Silchar and surrounding districts. Some of the key developments include:
Cachar Cancer Hospital: Rs 12 crore sanctioned for the purchase of a second LINAC machine.
Hailakandi Medical College: The Hailakandi district commissioner has been instructed to find a suitable location for the medical college's construction.
Water Supply Schemes: Hailakandi and Karimganj water supply schemes worth over Rs 100 crore have been approved, with tenders already issued.
Silchar Medical College and Hospital: A 500+ bed hospital is expected to be ready by November 2025. Post completion, another 1,000-bed hospital will be constructed, with a master plan for the hospital in the works.
Road Repairs in Silchar: 13 key roads will be repaired before Durga Puja, with Rs 14 crore sanctioned. Additionally, the Rangirkhari to Silchar Medical College and Hospital road will be widened, and new drains will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore.
On the road repair front, several key roads in the region are set to undergo improvements, including:
Rangirkhari to SMCH: Road repairs and widening work are planned, with Rs 5.5 crore sanctioned for immediate improvements.
Shibbari Sinking Zone: New-age technology will be employed to address the problem of the sinking zone, with work beginning soon at a cost of Rs 70 crore.
Kumbhirgram to Udharbond: Roads in this area will also be repaired.
Karimganj and Hailakandi Municipal Areas: Rs 16 crore and Rs 9 crore, respectively, have been allocated for road repairs.
Other road improvement projects in the area include:
Capital Point to Rangirkhari (2.3 km): This stretch will be repaired by NHIDCL at a cost of Rs 3.63 crore.
Ramnar to Rangpur (8.4 km): Road improvement work at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore.
Malidor to Badarpur (28 km): Road improvements will be made at a cost of Rs 18 crore.
Rangirkhari to Sonaibari Ghat (6.5 km): This section will be improved by NHIDCL at a cost of Rs 37 crore.
CM Sarma concluded by stating, "We are seriously pursuing these projects and every month I will take a review on their progress. The people of Silchar will be at the heart of this transformation.”
It may be mentioned that the announcement was made during the CM's visit to Silchar, where he also met over 50 delegations and various individuals to discuss ongoing and upcoming developmental projects.