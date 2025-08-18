Speeding Bike Leads to Bus Accident in Assam, Over 10 Hospitalized

A serious bus accident occurred last night at Palonghat, Dugrubasti, on the Kabuganj–Amraghat road in Assam's Cachar district, leaving more than ten passengers injured, including women and children.

According to sources, the passenger bus lost control while trying to avoid a speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The vehicle veered off the road and overturned near Palonghat, Dugrubasti.

Local residents who witnessed the accident rushed to the scene and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the bus by breaking the windows. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The district traffic police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.

