Assam Roads of Death: Fatal Accidents Shake NH-27, NH-31, Pabhoi

Assam witnessed multiple tragic road accidents across Barpeta, Biswanath, and Baksa districts, with several lives lost and many injured. Fatal crashes on the perilous NH-27 in Barpeta and NH-31 in Baksa, along with a severe collision at Biswanath’s Pahoi four-lane crossing, have once again raised concerns over road safety and infrastructure negligence in the region. Authorities and locals demand urgent action to prevent further tragedies.

Barpeta: The deadly stretch of National Highway 27 in Barpeta continues to claim lives, with yet another fatal accident reported late last night in Kujarpith, Howly.

The victim, identified as Krishna Basumatary, a resident of Dhupguri village in Baska district, died on the spot after his motorcycle lost control and crashed into a divider.

Krishna was travelling towards Guwahati on his KTM motorcycle bearing registration number AS 28 F 6294 when the accident occurred. He was an employee at a private company in Guwahati and the father of a young daughter.

This latest accident has once again highlighted the increasing danger of NH-27 in Barpeta, now being dubbed by locals as a "valley of death" due to the rising number of fatalities.

Biswanath: A serious road accident occurred at the Pabhoi four-lane road crossing involving a four-wheeler vehicle and an Ertiga car. The four-wheeler lost control and overturned in the middle of the road, resulting in four people, including a woman, sustaining critical injuries.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident took place while crossing the busy four-lane road, a spot known for frequent mishaps. Local residents expressed anger over the recurring accidents at this location.

The public has voiced strong criticism against the construction company, Ganpati Constructions, accusing it of negligence that leads to these frequent accidents. Despite the police’s minimal attempts to manage the area with scant signage, the problem persists.

Authorities from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) held discussions with local groups and organisations regarding the issue, but no effective solution has been reached so far. Locals continue to demand urgent corrective action to prevent further tragedies.

Baksa: A tragic accident occurred late last night on National Highway 31 near Kadamtal Chowk, resulting in the immediate death of one person.

The deceased has been identified as Gagan Bharali, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Mushalpur Irrigation Department.

According to reports, Gagan Bharali was riding his motorcycle from his residence in Mushalpur towards Tihu when the accident took place.

Police from Borama arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

