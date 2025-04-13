Tensions Erupt in Silchar Over Waqf Act: Protest Turns Violent, Police Resort to Lathi Charge

Assam's Silchar witnessed a volatile turn of events on Sunday as hundreds of Muslims took to the streets in a massive show of strength, demanding the immediate rollback of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest, which began peacefully in Berenga, spiraled into chaos as protesters clashed with police, leading to injuries and a heavy security clampdown.

Shouting slogans and carrying placards, demonstrators from across Silchar and various parts of Cachar district marched towards the city. However, the rally met stiff resistance from the police near Kalibari point. When authorities attempted to stop the march with barricades, protesters broke through, leading to a direct confrontation. Tensions escalated, with reports of injuries from both sides.

In a bid to restore order, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta arrived at the scene along with a massive police deployment. Protesters were eventually pushed back, but not before making their stand clear: the act is “anti-Islamic,” and if not withdrawn, demonstrations will intensify nationwide. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives, but we will not accept this bill,” thundered the protest leaders.

Violence Escalates in Chamragudam: Stone Pelting, Lathi Charge, CRPF Deployed

The unrest deepened further in Silchar’s Chamragudam area as police resorted to lathi charge to control the surging crowd. Enraged protesters retaliated with stone pelting, triggering a fresh wave of violence. With the situation spiraling out of control, a large contingent of CRPF and police personnel was rushed in to prevent further escalation.

As Silchar simmers under heavy security, the protest over the Waqf Act has exposed deep-seated anger and resentment on the ground. The coming days may see the agitation spread if the government fails to respond to the growing public outcry.

