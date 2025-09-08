Two Mizoram Youths Arrested in Silchar Ashram Road Firing Case

Silchar police have arrested two youths from Mizoram in connection with the late-night firing incident that shook Ashram Road earlier this week. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the case that has exposed the dark nexus between drugs and gun violence in the Barak Valley.

According to police, the accused — identified as David Hmar and Christopher Vanlalpeka, both hailing from Aizawl, Mizoram — allegedly opened fire on a local resident during a drug-related dispute late Tuesday night. After the attack, the duo attempted to flee the scene but were tracked down in a swift operation led by Cachar Police.

During the raid, police seized an airgun, several rounds of ammunition, and cash from their possession. The recovery underscores the growing use of illegal firearms in drug peddling operations across the region.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar, Numal Mahatta, confirmed that the shooting was triggered by a fallout over narcotics dealings between the accused and the victim. “The incident was a direct result of a drug transaction dispute,” Mahatta told reporters, adding that the police are continuing their investigation to uncover the wider network involved.

The identity of the injured local resident has not been disclosed by the police for security reasons. He remains under medical care while investigations progress.