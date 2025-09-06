GMCH Negligence Forces Rangia Firing Victim to Return Home with Bullet Inside

In a shocking incident, a youth hailing from Assam’s Rangia, who was injured in a firing incident on August 27 at Nalbari, returned home from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) allegedly without undergoing surgery.

Despite carrying a bullet in his body for nearly ten days, the youth in question, identified as Motlib Ali, somehow managed to return home without being treated for it, sources said.

The incident occurred when a youth allegedly opened fire targeting one Saidul Ali. However, the bullet missed its intended target and struck Motlib Ali, who was riding a bike with Saidul Ali at the time.

Since the incident, Ali had been battling for his life at GMCH. However, doctors failed to perform the required surgery even after ten days of admission. His family, left with no option, brought him back home late last night.

Doctors informed his family that surgery could not be conducted as the bullet was stuck in a critical position, entangled with his nerve cord. They further advised the family to discharge him from the hospital. However, despite waiting for hours, “the family alleged that authorities did not release him.” Later in the evening, around 5 p.m., doctors told them that “an MRI and CT scan would be required before making any final decision”.

Ali’s family have now expressed concerns over his condition and is considering taking him outside Assam for advanced treatment. The situation is even more distressing for the family as Motlib Ali was the only earning member of the family.

Meanwhile, earlier, 10 people, including a CRPF jawan, have been detained for questioning in connection with a sensational firing incident in Assam's Rangia, sources said on Friday.

Sources said that the arrests were carried out by a team from Kamrup police, led by the SSP of Kamrup, and the detainees have been brought to Rangia police station for interrogation.

As per sources, among those taken into custody are a CRPF jawan, Vicky Purushottam and a young woman identified as the owner of the phone used to contact the businessman Saidul Ali, who is believed to have been linked to the shooting.

