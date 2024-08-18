Two Young Children Drown in Village Pond in Assam’s Cachar

A tragic incident occurred in Patamira village, Cachar district, Assam, where two young children drowned while playing near a pond. The victims, identified as Ankit Das (5) and Samrajit Das (6), went missing while playing close to their home.
Despite a prolonged search by family members, the children were eventually found in the pond. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared them dead upon arrival.
The untimely deaths of the two minors have cast a pall of gloom over the region.
Meanwhile, Sandeep Das, the father of Samrajit Das, is reported to be the personal driver of Aminul Haque Laskar, the former Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly and former Congress MLA of Sonai constituency.