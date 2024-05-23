Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized In Assam's Silchar, 3 Held

A huge consignment of narcotic Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 6 crore was seized and three people were arrested in Assam's Silchar on Thursday.
Officials informed that a naka checking was set up at the Ghungoor bypass point about seven kilometers from the Cachar district headquarters Silchar in Assam. The police had intelligence reports of a possible smuggling bid from unnamed sources based on which the trap was laid.
During the checking, officials intercepted a four-wheeler on the national highway connecting Silchar and Aizawl in neighbouring Mizoram. Upon thoroughly checking the vehicle, the narcotic substance was found concealed inside a hidden chamber of the car.
After making the seizure, the police said that their count revealed that 20,000 Yaba tablets were in the consignment, estimating the entire seizure to be worth Rs 6 crore.
According to the police, the accused individuals had managed to smuggle the contraband out of Mizoram and had plans to take them to other states where they would hand it over to prospective buyers of the product.
Meanwhile, three people were arrested by the police in connection with the Yaba tablet seizure near Ghungoor. Subsequently, their identities were released by the police.
The trio arrested over their involvement in contraband smuggling are Nizam Uddin of Lalpani village near Jirighat, Dimduyanlung Rongmai of Jirighat, and Kamal Uddin of Sildubi near Silchar.
All accused have been processed as per the law, while further investigations are underway to ascertain whether a larger nexus is at play in these parts.