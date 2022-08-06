Singer Nilotpal Bora’s ‘Shaabaash’ Becomes Anthem For Indian Athletes At CWG

Majuli fame Assamese singer Nilotpal Bora’s song ‘Shaabaash’ became the anthem for Indian athletes at Commonwealth Games, 2022 held in Birmingham.

Sharing the same on Facebook he captioned, “Biggest news of my Musical Career till now, my song “Shaabaash” becomes the Anthem for Indian Athletes at Commonwealth Games.”

The song was played during the wrestling event on Friday when Indian Athletes were playing.

The song ‘Shaabaash’ is from the Netflix movie Jaadugar starring Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi released on July 15.

Singer Nilotpal Bora is known for his song ‘Majuli’, ‘Dhaaga’ from TVF series Aspirants, and many more.

He was nominated for Filmfare OTT awards in 2021 for best original sound track category for his work in the web series Aspirants.