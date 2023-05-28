Sipajhar Youth Death: Locals Stage Protest, Block NH-15

Locals of Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district took to the streets to protest against the unfortunate death of a youth in a tragic road accident.
Local residents of Bordoulguri area in Sipajhar on Sunday blocked National Highway No. 15 as a mark of protest against the lack of police patrolling and traffic measures in the area.
Notably, a newly recruited Grade III employee, identified as Ujjal Nath was heading home after receiving an appointment letter in Guwahati on Friday night. He lost his life after meeting with a tragic accident on NH 15 in Sipajhar.
The protestors demanded justice for the Ujjal Nath and raised slogans against the negligence of the authorities. Meanwhile, police have arrived at the incident spot and have brought the situation under control.
Ujjal Nath was heading home with his friend on a bike from Mangaldoi when a truck bearing the registration number WB 23 C 1161, hit his motorcycle due to which he died on the spot.
Ujjal Nath was a resident of Bordoulguri and the mishap occurred a few meters away from his house. Meanwhile, his friend, who was also with him when the accident took place is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.
It may be mentioned that Ujjal Nath is one of those newly recruited employees who got his appointment letter that was handed over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an event held at Khanapara in Guwahati on Thursday.