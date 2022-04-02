Sirajuddin Ajmal’s Remarks on Assamese Language Unacceptable: CM Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday condemned the remarks made by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal regarding Assamese language and said that Ajmal should learn the language.

Sarma said, “We cannot accept what Sirajuddin Ajmal has said. I request him to kindly learn the Assamese language. It’s a shame to be an MLA of Assam and not able to speak our language. Staying abroad does not mean not knowing the language of your own state.”

This was stated by Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to the media after a party meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati today.

Sarma, speaking about BJP’s win in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections said the win was possible by the collective effort of all the party members.

Sarma said, “I thank all members of the BJP. I also thank all other political parties.”

Also Read: Congress Leader Manoj Dhanowar Tenders Resignation

“Criticism is the duty of the opposition. Healthy debates and discussions are necessary for boosting us to perform better in the future. But at this moment we are not stuck to Rajya Sabha elections any more. Now we are whole-heartedly working for the upcoming GMC polls,” he added.

Also, speaking about the increase in prices of fuel, cylinders, medicines and other essential commodities in Assam, the chief minister said that the state government is in talks with the centre regarding the matter.

Notably, the BJP felicitated winning candidates Pabitra Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary who bagged the two seats of the Rajya Sabha polls that was held on March 31. Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and BJP MLAs were also present at the meeting.

Also Read: India Witness Hottest March in 121 Years: IMD