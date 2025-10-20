SIT Team to Brief Media on Zubeen Garg Case After Singapore Visit: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday addressed multiple issues, including the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg, upcoming infrastructure projects in Kaziranga, and extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state.

Speaking to the media ahead of his departure from the temporary helipad near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, CM Sarma stated that the two-member SIT team, led by CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta, has left for Singapore to investigate the case. “Let the team visit Singapore first. Once the discussions with the Singapore police are complete, SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta will brief the media about developments and any further leads in the case. Only after this can we confirm what actually happened on September 19, 2025,” he said.

On infrastructure developments in the state, CM Sarma indicated that the foundation stone for the elevated corridor in Kaziranga could likely be laid in December or January, underscoring the government’s commitment to regional development and improved connectivity.

Alongside these updates, the Chief Minister, together with Keshav Mahanta, extended warm Diwali greetings to the people of Assam, wishing them a festival filled with joy and prosperity.

