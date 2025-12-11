SIT to File 3,500-Page Charge Sheet Tomorrow in Zubeen Garg Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to file the charge sheet in the court tomorrow in connection with the high-profile murder of Zubeen Garg.

The case, registered as FIR No. 18/2025, has seen extensive investigations, and the SIT is prepared to submit a detailed charge sheet spanning over 3,500 pages.

According to officials, more than 300 individuals have been interrogated as part of the investigation.

Following these extensive inquiries, the SIT is now ready to formally present the charge sheet in court, marking a significant development in the case.

Currently, seven accused of the case, organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, cousin Sandipan Garg (DSP), and PSOs Paresh Baishya & Nandeshwar Bora remain in judicial custody.

The upcoming submission of the charge sheet is expected to lay out the detailed evidence and allegations against the accused, bringing the case a step closer to trial.

