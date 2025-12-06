SIT To File Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Murder Case On December 12

In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of Assamese Music icon Zubeen Garg will file a comprehensive 3,500-page chargesheet on December 12, SIT head Munna Prasad Gupta announced today.

Gupta said the inquiry has reached an “extremely advanced stage,” with all crucial material, including forensic and medico-legal reports, now received from Singapore.

“All required documents and evidence from Singapore have arrived. The Chargesheet contains detailed evidence against the accused.

Vital witnesses in Singapore voluntarily cooperated with our team,” he added. He further emphasised that the entire investigation was conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures.

Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF) when he died while swimming in the sea. His sudden death prompted a multi-agency investigation both in India and abroad.

Several people associated with the trip, NEIF chief organiser Shayamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddarth Sharma, and band members Shekar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, were earlier taken into custody. Later, Zubeen Garg's cousin, Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, was also arrested.

The Chargesheet invokes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 61, 103, 105, and 106, and includes statements from nearly 300 witnesses, forensic reports and evidence of ₹1.1 crore in suspicious.

Investigators also detained Zubeen Garg's personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, after uncovering financial transactions.

The case took a dramatic turn last week when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state assembly that Zubeen Garg's Death was a “ Plain and simple Murder,” reinforcing public demand for clarity and justice.

With the final stage of the probe now underway, the CID is preparing to present the Chargesheet, which officials say will be based on oral accounts, electronic data, and documentary evidence collected across both countries.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Probe: CM Sarma Reveals Chargesheet Date