SIT to Visit Delhi Again in Probe Into Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife’s Alleged Pakistan Link

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Rosie Kalita, is set to visit Delhi for the second time as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged Pakistan link of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi.

As part of the probe, the SIT will once again interrogate Dr. Nupur Baruah, a British Embassy official. Baruah had organized an event where Ali Tauqeer Sheikh was present as a guest, raising suspicions regarding possible connections.

The investigation team will also question other individuals who were in contact with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh during his visit to India.

According to sources, the SIT has gathered explosive information regarding the alleged Pakistan link, prompting further investigation. Based on the new findings, the team will intensify its probe during the upcoming visit to Delhi.

