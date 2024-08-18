"SITs Formed Following Detection of Suspected IEDs": Assam Special DGP

Special Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, Harmeet Singh informed about the formation of Special Investigation Teams (SIT) following the detection of several suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-like objects across the state on August 15.
Amid the 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Assam Police conducted extensive searches for explosive devices after "suspicious articles" were discovered in multiple cities and towns, including Guwahati.
Speaking to the media following a high-level meeting of top Assam police officials on Sunday, Harmeet Singh asserted that the safety and security of the people was their top priority.
Singh said, "We have formed SITs under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SPs) in districts where the bomb-like objects were recovered. In Guwahati, the team will be supervised by the Commissioner of Police. Our priority is to provide safety and security to the people of the state. We conducted a review meeting and brainstormed on the way forward. Anybody who tries to hurt the people of the state will not be forgiven."
He further said that teams are tasked with conducting a thorough investigation to determine the nature of the substances and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
Harmeet Singh also urged the public to provide any relevant information via a newly opened mobile number and WhatsApp number.
"Today we held a meeting with senior police officials and officers of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and formed a SIT to investigate it. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, will be in charge of SIT and the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, will supervise it. In Guwahati, we have registered four cases. In other districts, we have also formed SITs to investigate it and Additional SP (Crime) will lead the SITs," the top cop said.
Singh vowed that the investigation will swiftly identify and take legal action against those attempting to destabilize Assam.