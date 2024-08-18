"SITs Formed Following Detection of Suspected IEDs": Assam Special DGP

Speaking to the media following a high-level meeting of top Assam police officials on Sunday, Harmeet Singh asserted that the safety and security of the people was their top priority.

Singh said, "We have formed SITs under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SPs) in districts where the bomb-like objects were recovered. In Guwahati, the team will be supervised by the Commissioner of Police. Our priority is to provide safety and security to the people of the state. We conducted a review meeting and brainstormed on the way forward. Anybody who tries to hurt the people of the state will not be forgiven."