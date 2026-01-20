Kokrajhar Mob Attack: Man Burnt Alive Inside Car, Four Others Injured; Police Detain 18

Tensions prevailed in Assam’s Kokrajhar district following a brutal mob attack reported late Monday night in Karigaon area, leaving one person dead and four others seriously injured.

According to sources, a Scorpio vehicle was also set on fire following the mob attack which is reportedly linked to a contract-related dispute. One youth, identified as Sikhna Bismit, was burnt alive inside the vehicle. Two others, namely Yubiraj Brahma and Prabhat Brahma, sustained serious injuries, with Yubiraj’s condition reported to be critical.

Meanwhile, two members of the attacking group, Mahesh Murmu and Sunil Murmu, were also seriously injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Kokrajhar Medical College Hospital.

In connection with the incident, Kokrajhar Police have detained 18 suspects for questioning.

The killing sparked strong protests in Karigaon, with locals blocking National Highway 27, leading to disruption of vehicular movement. Protesters demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved and strict punishment for the culprits.

Tension further escalated as an agitated mob allegedly set fire to four houses at an abandoned camp. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

Further investigation is underway.

