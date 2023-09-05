Situation Turns Tense During Cong Meeting in Assam’s Moran

Situation tuned volatile after a few women staged protest during a Congress meeting which was underway in Assam’s Moran on Tuesday.
As per information, a group of women raised slogans against the Congress party in front of the stage while veteran Congress leader Paban Singh Ghatowar was addressing the gathering at Khowang Tea Estate.
APCC president Bhupen Borah was also present in the meeting, sources said.
Today marked the culmination of Congress’s massive program at tea gardens across Assam titled ‘Bagane Bagane Congress’.
It may be mentioned that, on Monday, Bhupen Borah raised various pertinent issues faced by the tea labourers and challenged the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma to accompany him for a day to have firsthand experience of the plight of the tea labourers in the state.
The APCC chief provided five instances of issues faced by the tea labourers including the dysfunctional Ujawala Scheme, the pathetic road condition, extremely high electricity bill, etc. APCC president, Bora summarized that Congress party always stands by the cause of the tea labourers while the main interest of the BJP Government is only to sell existing tea estates or to buy resort.
Further, Bora mentioned that after the completion of the “Bagane Bagane Program” of APCC, he will provide a list of 500 burning issues in the tea gardens of Assam and which impacting the tea labourers.