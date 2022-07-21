Situation Turns Violent in Sivasagar after Death of Child

Situation turns violent in Sivasagar district of Assam after the mysterious death of a girl child on Wednesday.

According to reports, the 5-year-old kid was working as a domestic servant at the residence of a couple identified as Bitupon Dhekial Phukan and Parishmita Dutta.

The incident has occurred at Nahorali Khonikar village in Sivasagar.

The local residents suspect that the kid has been murdered by the couple as there are injury marks on her head and body.

The locals of the area have alleged that the minor girl was physically assaulted by the couple. The couple had brought the child from a family in Jorhat’s Titabor with the promise of taking the responsibility of her education.

However, according to the locals, instead of sending the child to school, she was forced to do household chores and when she denied, she was physically assaulted by the couple.

The kid was admitted at a serious condition at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital late yesterday night where she was declared dead by the doctors.

The couple has been arrested by the Sivasagar Police.

Meanwhile, angry locals of the area created a volatile situation at the hospital demanding strict action against the couple.