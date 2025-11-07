Sivasagar: All Tai-Ahom Students’ Union Presses for Tribal Recognition for Six Communities

The All Tai-Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) in Sivasagar held a significant press conference addressing the issue of ethnic recognition for six communities in Assam. The event was chaired by the Union’s president, Basanta Gogoi.

During the conference, prominent tribal leader Aditya Khakhlari was lauded by Gogoi for his advisory role on the recognition process. Khakhlari emphasised that while granting tribal status to these six communities, the dignity and rights of already recognised tribal groups must remain intact, ensuring that existing communities are not adversely affected.

Gogoi also highlighted that if the government provides additional benefits, such as 20–30% reservations, to existing tribal communities, it would be acceptable. However, he stressed that formal recognition should be granted to the six unrecognised communities to secure Assam’s future.

Calling for a united effort, Gogoi urged Khakhlari to lead the movement, stressing the importance of coordinated leadership to achieve formal recognition for all deserving groups.

The press conference reflected ongoing dialogue among community leaders and activists to ensure fair, inclusive, and constitutionally compliant recognition for all ethnic groups in Assam.

Also Read: Moran: Tai Ahoms Demand ST Status Ahead of 2026 Elections