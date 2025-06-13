Sivasagar Gas Leak: ONGC Struggles to Contain Crisis, Prompts Evacuation

The ONGC on Friday stated that efforts are being carried out in Sivasagar's Rudrasagar oil field with utmost urgency and caution, and necessary safety protocols are being strictly followed to prevent any escalation.

According to an official statement, ONGC’s Crisis Management Team is currently on-site, laying out essential equipment to bring the leaking well under control. Fluids required for the subduing operation have already been prepared, and the next phase of the operation is expected to commence at daybreak tomorrow.

In the interest of safety, entry to the site has been restricted to authorised operational personnel only, given the active presence of gas in the area.

It may be mentioned that an explosion at ONGC’s RDS#147A near Bhotiapar in the Rudrasagar field triggered a dangerous and uncontrollable gas leak, causing widespread panic in the area. The ONGC expert team deployed to manage the crisis has reportedly failed to contain the situation. The explosion was followed by a deafening sound as gas continued to escape uncontrollably, filling the air and creating an increasingly hazardous environment. Fearing the worst, authorities have evacuated the entire area as a precautionary measure and set up relief camps for affected residents.

