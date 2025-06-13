‘Not a Natural Disaster’: Locals Blame ONGC for Sivasagar Rig Explosion

In a major development, an explosion at an ONGC rig in Assam's Sivasagar has triggered a dangerous and uncontrollable gas leak, causing widespread panic in the area. The ONGC expert team deployed to manage the crisis has reportedly failed to contain the situation.

The explosion was followed by a deafening sound as gas continued to escape uncontrollably, filling the air and creating an increasingly hazardous environment. Fearing the worst, authorities have evacuated the entire area as a precautionary measure and set up relief camps for affected residents.

Amid the ongoing crisis triggered by the ONGC rig explosion, local residents have raised serious concerns over the lack of medical assistance and official response. Speaking to reporters, one resident said the entire area is blanketed in gas, making it extremely difficult to breathe, especially in the oppressive summer heat.

“This is not a natural disaster, this is a man-made disaster caused by ONGC’s negligence,” said the resident. “It was ONGC’s responsibility to monitor their rig operations. Their failure has put our lives at risk.”

Locals claim that despite the severity of the situation, very little aid has been provided even 24 hours after the explosion. They allege that no medical teams have been dispatched to the area, and essential support remains absent. “Yesterday, two women fainted after inhaling large amounts of gas. We had to take them to the hospital ourselves, no help came from the authorities or the government,” said another resident.

With rising frustration and fear, residents are demanding immediate intervention and accountability from both ONGC and the administration.

Despite relentless efforts, the ONGC specialists have not been able to bring the situation under control. Firefighting units from ONGC and the state government are continuing operations to douse the blaze and secure the site.

There is growing concern that the situation could escalate into a disaster akin to the infamous Baghjan blowout, with the environment already showing signs of severe degradation. Locals and officials remain on high alert as efforts continue to mitigate the crisis.

