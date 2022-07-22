Sivasagar: Prime Accused in Child's Murder Arrested

The Sivasagar Police on Friday arrested the prime accused, Aditi Dutta, in connection to the murder of the 5-year-old girl child at Nahorali Khonikar village in Sivasagar distrcit of Assam.

Accused Aditi Dutta is the mother of Ritusmita Dutta. Aditi Dutta is a resident of Nomati in Nazira town.

According to reports, the accused Ritusmita Dutta had misguided the police by craeting a fake identity and address of herself and the deceased. She had identified herself as Parishmita Dutta and the deceased child Dimpi Munda as Bhanu Bhumij.

The last rites of the deceased child were performed after her post-mortem reports were out today.

It may be mentioned that Bhanu Bhumij was working as a domestic servant at the residence of the couple identified as Bitupon Dhekial Phukan and Ritusmita Dutta.

The couple had brought the child from a family in Jorhat’s Titabor with the promise of taking the responsibility of her education.

However, according to the locals, instead of sending the child to school, she was forced to do household chores and when she denied, she was physically assaulted by the couple.

The child was grievously injured after being thrashed by the couple on Wednesday. She was admitted at a serious condition at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital late at night where she was declared dead by the doctors.