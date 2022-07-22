Third Monkeypox Case of India Reported in Kerala

India's third case of monkeypox has been reported from Kerala on Friday.

According to reports, a 35-year old man, who came to Kerala from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this month, has tested positive for the viral disease.

Kerala Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George said the man who was a resident of Malappuram, arrived in the state on July 6 and had developed a fever since July 13.

He was admitted at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram and his health condition is stable now. The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored and their health condition is also stable.

However, George made it clear that there was no need to panic over the disease as testing and surveillance have been intensified across the state. The minister also directed to ensure that all health workers in the state are trained to deal with the disease.

Notably, India had last week reported a second confirmed case of monkeypox from Kerala's Kannur district. The patient was a native of Kannur in north Kerala, who arrived in the southern state on July 13 and is undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.

The first case of monkeypox was reported from Kerala on July 14. The patient is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.