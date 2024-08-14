17-Year-Old Female Arm Wrestler Beaten Up, Molested in Assam’s Sivasagar

In a disturbing incident in Sivasagar, a 17-year old national-level gold medallist in arm wrestling was attacked and molested by a group of 3-4 miscreants allegedly led by local businessmen.
The attack took place in the Babu Patty locality and involved national arm wrestler Jimmy Das, who was assaulted by the group along with an e-rickshaw driver.
The assailants reportedly tore the victim's clothes during the attack.
Jimmy Das is also a student of Fire and Safety Engineering at the Assam Energy Institute (Centre of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology), sustained serious head and stomach injuries.
Initially treated at Sivasagar Civil Hospital, she was later referred to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for further treatment.
The incident has sparked reactions from various party organizations in Sivasagar.
The local party organizations have set a deadline for the arrest of the accused businessmen, Arun Lahoti and Tarun Lahoti.
Meanwhile, both suspects are currently detained by the police for interrogation.