Assam: 20 Fire Tenders Pressed Into Action to Douse Flames in Sivasagar

As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into action after a major fire broke out at a cloth shop in Assam’s Sivasagar district during the early hours of Tuesday.
The fire broke out a cloth shop named ‘Aruns’ in Hospital Road in Sivasagar that belonged to Ashish Agarwal and Sumit Agarwal, sources informed.
After the incident was reported, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames after six hours. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be known.
It is established that the fire has engulfed properties and items worth Rs. 3 crores. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, after hours of efforts to successfully douse the flames, there were reports that a cylinder exploded at the same site of the fire incident.
Earlier on Monday, a major fire broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) which was followed by a loud explosion.
The fire at the Numaligarh Refinery in the Golaghat district of Assam was followed by an explosion that shook the hydrocracker project.
However, prompt action from the refinery's firefighting team successfully brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.