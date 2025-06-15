4 Days, No Control: ONGC Gas Leak in Sivasagar Exposes Systemic Failure

A major gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Well No. RDS-147A in Assam’s Sivasagar district continued unabated for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, forcing authorities to evacuate 70 families from the affected area. The incident, which took place on June 12 at the Rudrasagar oilfield near Bhatiapar Barichuk, has triggered widespread concern among local residents and political parties.

Advertisment

According to ONGC officials, the blowout occurred during a perforation job aimed at reviving an old crude oil well, which was not under production at the time. The operation was being conducted by private contractor SK Petro Services on behalf of ONGC.

Well Control Operations Underway

A Crisis Management Team (CMT) led by ONGC Director (Technology & Field Services), Vikram Saxena, took operational control of the well on Saturday. “The well killing process is underway on a war footing. We have mobilised all necessary equipment, and the situation is being closely monitored,” an ONGC official told a news agency.

Officials also confirmed that there has been no fire or injuries reported so far. However, the gas leak continues to affect the environment and residents, with heavy fumes reported across nearby localities.

Local Administration Rehavesponds

The district administration has shifted 70 families to a relief camp in Bangaon, where arrangements have been made for food, shelter, and medical aid. “People are complaining of headaches and nausea due to the strong smell of gas. They are unable to cook as lighting fire has become dangerous,” a senior district official said.

Doctors from the Health Department and Animal Husbandry Department have been deployed to the site to examine both humans and livestock in the affected areas.

Congress Demands Probe and Accountability

A delegation from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) visited the blowout site on Sunday and interacted with affected residents. The team, deeply concerned about the slow response, accused ONGC of a lax attitude towards public safety.

"The panic among residents is real. The sound and smell of the gas leak are disturbing. ONGC is playing with people’s lives," a Congress spokesperson said. The APCC also demanded a full-scale investigation into ONGC’s outsourcing practices, alleging that inexperienced private contractors were being engaged under the guise of privatization.

The Congress team conveyed a message of solidarity from party president Gaurav Gogoi, assuring full support to those affected and urging the state government and ONGC to ensure the safety and security of local communities.

Gas Leak Origins and Technical Details

An ONGC engineer explained that the blowout occurred during a logging perforation operation aimed at transferring production zones in the inactive well. "As soon as the perforation was initiated, gas started leaking uncontrollably. This led to the blowout," he added.

Though there have been reassurances from ONGC officials that the leak may be controlled “by this evening,” there is growing public pressure for a concrete resolution and preventive measures to avoid future incidents.

Also Read: 48 Hours, No Control: ONGC Gas Leak in Sivasagar Sparks Baghjan Fears