48 Hours, No Control: ONGC Gas Leak in Sivasagar Sparks Baghjan Fears

A critical industrial crisis is unfolding in Assam’s Sivasagar district, where a massive and uncontrolled gas leak has been reported from RDS-147A, a rig operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in the Rudrasagar oil field. The incident, which began during routine operations on June 12, has now entered its third day without any resolution, drawing widespread criticism and triggering intense local protests.

Uncontrolled Gas Leak Enters Third Day in Sivasagar

Despite 48 hours having passed since the gas leak began, the situation remains uncontained. ONGC’s specialist teams, deployed to the site at Bhatiapara-Barichuk, appear unable to stop the high-pressure gas discharge, which continues with a deafening roar. The surrounding environment has been declared hazardous, and all nearby residents have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Emergency shelter camps have been set up for the affected families, but locals have alleged gross negligence on ONGC’s part, citing a lack of basic amenities including food and medical care. The anxiety among residents has been further fuelled by fears of the disaster spiralling into an event similar in scale and devastation to the 2020 Baghjan blowout in Tinsukia.

Firefighting units from both ONGC and the Assam State Fire Service have been operating around the clock, yet the leak remains unchecked. As of now, ONGC has not provided a timeline for controlling the situation. In fact, it took the company over 24 hours to release an official statement from its New Delhi office, acknowledging the incident and stating that containment efforts are underway.

According to ONGC's press note, the Crisis Management Team stationed at the site has mobilized all necessary equipment and materials for the subduing operation. Given the danger posed by the gas concentration, entry into the affected zone has been strictly prohibited, except for essential operational staff.

Nearly 70 families have been relocated to a relief camp in Bongaon, while a heavy poClice presence has been deployed to maintain order. Medical teams, including ambulances and emergency responders, are also on standby.

ONGC Faces Heat Over Delayed Response

However, tensions on the ground continue to escalate. Protests erupted in Bhatiapara-Barichuk, with villagers accusing ONGC of being “anti-Assamese” and indifferent to the safety of indigenous communities. Shouting slogans like “ONGC Go Back,” agitated locals—men, women, and even children—blocked ONGC personnel from entering the site. Protesters have vowed not to allow further operations until all local residents are evacuated and their safety ensured.

Amidst the chaos, a tragic fatality has been reported. Locals allege that the intense noise from the gas leak triggered a fatal cardiac arrest in 65-year-old Naren Gogoi, a resident of the area. His family attributes the death directly to the stress and shock caused by the continuous roaring of the gas leak.

Akhil Gogoi Slams ONGC

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi visited the site on Saturday and issued a scathing statement, warning of a looming disaster. Drawing parallels with the infamous Baghjan blowout Akhil Gogoi raised alarm over the worsening situation at the Rudrasagar oil field, where a gas leak has remained uncontrolled for the third consecutive day.

Speaking to the media from the site, Gogoi said that despite the seriousness of the incident, the ONGC has failed to bring the leak under control. “This is beginning to resemble another Baghjan. One person has already died, and there are still no concrete steps from ONGC to contain the disaster,” he said.

The MLA confirmed he has spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and urged ONGC officials to prioritize the treatment of the injured. “The health of the injured must be immediately assessed, and proper medical care ensured,” he added.

While temporary shelters have been set up for affected families, Gogoi pointed out that no arrangements have been made for food and other basic needs. “Residents are in panic. Their houses are right next to the danger zone, and they feel abandoned,” he said.

Calling for immediate action, Gogoi demanded that the ONGC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) visit the site to assess the situation first-hand. “As the elected MLA, I, along with local people and the district administration, will sit for discussions. If necessary, I will also request the Chief Minister to visit the site and step up rescue operations,” he said.

As the situation in Sivasagar teeters on the edge of a full-blown environmental and humanitarian crisis, the urgency for swift and transparent action from ONGC and government authorities cannot be overstated. With public trust eroding and fear gripping the displaced residents, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether this disaster can be mitigated or spirals into a catastrophe akin to Baghjan.

