Assam: 6 More Held for Circulating Morphed Picture of HSLC Geography Paper

At least six more students were apprehended from Assam’s Sivasagar on Saturday in connection with the circulation of morphed High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper for Geography subject.

According to sources, the six students were apprehended for questioning in connection with the circulation amid reports of several question paper leaks for various subjects since the commencement of HSLC examination.

All the students are detained at Superintendents of Police’s office for questioning.

Earlier today, the Assam Police had detained another student for questioning in connection to the circulation of a morphed picture of Geography question paper of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The student whose identity was not disclosed had been detained on the basis of Masoom Ali’s statement. As per sources, the student hails from Sivasagar district.

Reportedly, Masoom Ali had received the fake Geography question paper in a group named ‘Protest for HSLC Sivasagar’ on Friday. He then created another group and circulated the fake question paper in it.

Notably, Masoom Ali, the conspirator behind the circulation of a morphed picture of Geography question paper was apprehended by Assam Police on Saturday afternoon.