70-Year-Old Businessman Killed After Being Hit by E-Rickshaw in Assam's Sivasagar

Sivasagar was rocked by a sad accident on Tuesday morning when a prominent local businessman died after being struck by a speeding e-rickshaw while he was on his morning walk.

The victim, 70-year-old Dhanu Mandal, the owner of Sivasagar's Gopal Hardware, was on his daily walk around 4:30 a.m. in front of Hotel Sky Chef when the accident occurred.

CCTV footage revealed that a battery-powered rickshaw, allegedly driven at high speed, struck him from behind and sped away without a second thought, leaving the elderly man injured and helpless on the rain-soaked road in the early hours.

Later, as he lay helpless, local people came to his rescue, and Mandal was subsequently shifted to Dibrugarh for further treatment. Despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries today.

The incident was followed by outrage from residents, who reacted with anger over the increasing threat of unrestrained e-rickshaws in the town. Several residents asked how drivers could drive without responsibility and demanded stricter implementation of traffic rules to avoid such disasters.

In the meantime, the district police are trying to track down the absconding driver and the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

For Sivasagar's business community, Mandal's untimely death has resulted in a massive loss. A hardworking and humble person, his death has hung a veil of gloom over the town.

