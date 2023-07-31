A La ‘Nayak’, 10th Standard Student from Assam’s Sivasagar is DC for a Day!

In a rare instance of real life copying a movie --Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Nayak’, a 10th standard student from Deoriting Tea Estate will take over as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Sivasagar district for a day.
As per sources, Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, son of a tea garden worker from Deoriting tea estate and a student of Bakta Barbam Higher Secondary School will symbolically hold the position of the head of the administration.
He will review various ongoing government-run development programmes. For the first time in the history of Assam, a boy will become the district’s DC, even if it is symbolic and just for a day.
It is learnt that Bhagyadeep has availed this benefit through Assam Government’s innovative scheme AAROHAN.
Last year in the month of June, Assam Cabinet had approved the AROHAN scheme to provide guidance to students and improved their skills to 8750 students of Class IX with innate talents for four years up to Class XII. These students will be selected from Govt/provincialised schools and would be continuously mentored by select persons.
Government has initiated a series of ambitious programs to improve the quality of Secondary Education segment. 'AAROHAN', is one such initiative, for the identification of talented students from the remote, rural and poor families for the mentoring and monitoring of their academic career. A web portal on 'Aarohan' has already been launched.