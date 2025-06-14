Akhil Gogoi Slams ONGC Over Safety Failures: “We Won’t Let Another Baghjan Happen”

In the wake of a massive and uncontrolled natural gas leak in Assam's Sivasagar district, Raijor Dal chief and local MLA Akhil Gogoi launched a scathing attack on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), accusing the PSU of "corporate looting" and “gross negligence” towards safety and local welfare.

“ONGC is here only to loot oil. They sign MoUs with private drilling contractors who never follow safety norms. We saw the disaster in Baghjan in 2020—Sivasagar must not be allowed to become the next Baghjan,” Gogoi said during a press interaction.

Gogoi also alleged that ONGC has no commitment to local employment or environmental safety.

“They will never offer jobs to local youth. I myself built the embankment here—ONGC has done nothing. They are hopeless. The victims of this leak must be compensated.”

The MLA added that he would soon meet ONGC's ED and CMD, the District Administration, and state ministers including the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to press for action and justice.

Gas Leak at ONGC Rig Creates Panic in Sivasagar

A severe natural gas leak from ONGC's RDS-147 rig at the Rudrasagar oilfield near Bhatiapar Barichuk has triggered panic, protests, and a humanitarian response in the district. The leak, which began on June 12, continues uncontrolled for over 48 hours, raising public alarm.

Loud Hissing Sound Prompts Immediate Evacuation

Residents reported a deafening hissing noise as gas began escaping at high pressure during regular drilling operations. The situation escalated quickly, prompting local authorities to evacuate nearby villages and seal off the zone due to health risks.

Emergency Teams Yet to Contain Leak

Response teams from ONGC and the Assam State Fire Service have been working round the clock, but officials have yet to confirm when the leak will be brought under control.

70+ Families Shifted to Relief Camps

Over 70 families have been moved to temporary camps in Bongao. Emergency medical teams and ambulances remain on standby, and police presence has been ramped up to manage the situation.

One Death Amid Panic

Tragically, Naren Gogoi (65), a local resident, died of a suspected cardiac arrest, reportedly triggered by the stress and chaos surrounding the leak. His family blames ONGC for the lack of timely communication and safety assurances.

Public Anger Boils Over

Protests have erupted in the region, with locals accusing ONGC of endangering lives for corporate gain. Anti-ONGC and pro-local slogans rang out as villagers demanded accountability and transparency.

Site Sealed, ONGC Issues Statement

Access to the leak site has been fully restricted. In a press statement, ONGC HQ in New Delhi said:

“We are taking all necessary steps to bring the situation under control. Containment operations are in progress.”

