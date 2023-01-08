Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah Admitted to ONGC Hospital

Legendary athlete and Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah is undergoing treatment at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Hospital in Assam’s Sivasagar due to physical illness.

According to sources, he was admitted at the hospital due to severe knee pain.

Baruah, in the year 1966, scripted history in Assam by bagging the first gold medal in Asian Games.

The 86-year-old athlete, a resident of Jaisagar, once surprised the world by practicing on the banks of Jaisagar Pond with limited facilities.

However, at present the Arjuna Awardee is unable to walk due to severe knee pain.