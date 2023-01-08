ACA Announces Senior Men's Team To Face Mumbai In Ranji Trophy

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday announced the team for the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai for the season 2022-23.

The match against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy is scheduled to be held on January 10. An official release informed about the team selection.

The 15 players selected to represent the Assam Senior Cricket Team against Mumbai include Gokul Sharma (Captain), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sib Sankar Roy, Sarupam Purkayastha, Hridip Deka, Siddharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (Wicket Keeper), Nasir Ullah, Sunil Lachit, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Hazarika, Ranjeet Mali, and Avinav Choudhury.

Moreover, two players have been kept on standby. They are Roshan Alam and Rajjakuddin Ahmed. In addition, the support staff to accompany the team will include Head Coach Mr. Trevor Gonsalves, Coach Mr. Subhrajit Saikia, Coach-cum-Manager Mr. Salil Sinha, Physio Mr. Koustob Bharadwaj, Trainer Mr. Bhaskar Borah, and Video Analyst Mr. Rajesh Sarma.

It may be noted that earlier in the day, ACA announced the team to represent the state at the BCCI Senior Women’s One Day Tournament.