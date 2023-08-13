Assam: 1 Arrested In Sivasagar Rape & Murder

Sivasagar Police in Assam on Sunday arrested one culprit in connection with the rape and murder of a woman in the district, officials informed.
As per initial reports, the incident had taken place on August 10 when the half-naked body of a woman was found at Rupohipothar in Sivasagar. Initially, the woman was suspected to have been raped and later murdered.
Officials informed that they arrested one Lambit Deka in connection with the matter. He was working as a house help at the residence of Rajen Kalita.
Meanwhile, officials said that Lambit Deka is a resident of Dhemaji district of Assam. He also has a wife and a 10-year-old son, they added.
It may be noted that on August 10, the half-naked body of a young woman was found at an under-construction house in Assam’s Sivasagar district, leaving the community in shock.
The incident was reported at Dicial village, close to Sivasagar town.
According to information received, the body was found in a half-naked state inside the under-construction house located in the middle of a field.
There were also injury marks visible on her body, raising suspicion that the girl might have been raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants.
Local police arrived at the scene upon receiving information of the ghastly discovery by the villagers.
It was however unclear if the suspected rape was committed by one or more individuals.