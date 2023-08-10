Assam: Semi-Clad Woman Found Dead In Sivasagar; Rape Suspected

The half-naked body of a young woman was found at an under-construction house in Assam’s Sivasagar district, leaving the community in shock.
The incident was reported at Dicial village, close to Sivasagar town.
According to information received, the body was found in a half-naked state inside the under-construction house located in the middle of a field. There were also injury marks visible on her body, raising suspicion that the girl might have been raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants.
Local police arrived at the scene upon receiving information of the ghastly discovery by the villagers.
It is however unclear if the suspected rape was committed by one or more individuals.
Further investigation is on.