Assam: 25 Vultures Found Dead In Sivasagar; Eight More Critical

As many as 25 vultures were reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday morning.

The carcasses were spotted by locals at a field in Gorkush area after which they informed forest authorities.

According to sources, eight more of them are currently in critical condition.

It is suspected that the vultures fell ill after feeding on a cattle carcass which was found few meters away from the spot.

Forest officials later reached the scene and administered first aid to the eight vultures that were still alive.

Last year, around 100 carcasses of endangered vultures were recovered from a paddy field near Guwahati in Assam’s Kamrup district.

These vultures, many of whom are critical, were found at Milanpur under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup district of Assam.

As per reports, the vultures fed on pesticide-laced goat carcass leading to their deaths.