California Mass Shooting: Suspect Found Dead

The man who was suspected of carrying out mass shooting in Monterey Park in California was found dead.

The suspect has been identified as Huu Can Tran and was found dead inside a white cargo van after engaging in a standoff with police in Torrance.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that officers found the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The authorities were searching for the man after he opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park while the people were celebrating Lunar New Year weekend.

As many as 10 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the mass shooting incident that took place at 10:22 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Sheriff Luna said that a handgun was found in the vehicle where the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He informed that five men and five women were killed in the shooting.

The others who were injured were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Sunday directed all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.