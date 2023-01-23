California Mass Shooting: Suspect Found Dead

The man who was suspected of carrying out mass shooting in Monterey Park in California was found dead.
The suspect has been identified as Huu Can Tran and was found dead inside a white cargo van after engaging in a standoff with police in Torrance.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that officers found the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The authorities were searching for the man after he opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park while the people were celebrating Lunar New Year weekend.
As many as 10 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the mass shooting incident that took place at 10:22 pm (local time) on Saturday.
Sheriff Luna said that a handgun was found in the vehicle where the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He informed that five men and five women were killed in the shooting.
The others who were injured were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Sunday directed all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.
Biden in a statement said, “I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023.”
“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” the statement added.