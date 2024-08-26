Assam: 27 Indigenous Leaders Summoned in Sivasagar Amid Law and Order Concerns

In a significant move, the Sivasagar District Administration has summoned 27 indigenous leaders from various organizations, raising concerns over potential disruptions to law and order in the region. This development follows a series of events that have prompted authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent any possible breach of peace.
The summon notices, issued by the office of Executive Magistrate Nakib Sayeed Baruah, have been directed towards prominent figures from various indigenous organizations and student unions, who have been identified as participating in unlawful assemblies and using high-decibel speaker systems to incite tensions between communities.
The notices cite Section 164(1) of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) and demand that the individuals appear before the Executive Magistrate on August 25, 2024, to show cause for their actions.
Those summoned include several notable figures such as Basanta Gogoi, President of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), and Sringkhal Chaliha, Administrative Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena Asom, among others. These leaders have been accused of attempting to provoke local minority communities and orchestrating the illegal closure of commercial establishments in Sivasagar.
The summons includes strict instructions for the accused to appear in person and provide a bond of Rs 2.5 lakh, along with a surety of Rs 50,000, to ensure they will maintain peace for the next six months. Failure to comply may result in further legal actions, including arrest and fines.
This step by the district administration, dubbed 'Operation Bond,' is aimed at curbing any potential escalation of unrest in Sivasagar. The situation remains tense, with local authorities closely monitoring the developments to ensure peace and stability in the area.
The complete list of those summoned includes:
Basanta Gogoi (President, ATASU)
Sringkhal Chaliha (Administrative Secretary, Bir Lachit Sena Asom)
Chitu Baruah (President, Jatiya Sangrami Sena Asom)
Debajit Dutta (President, Sangrami Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom)
Bishnu Saikia (Secretary, Asomiya Yuba Manch)
Jintu Mech (President, Asom Chatra Yuba Sanmilan)
Parash Jyoti Das (Secretary, Sadou Asom Anushushita Jati Chatra Santha)
Akhil Ahom (President, ATASU, Sivasagar District Unit)
Luis Hazarika (Secretary, Sangrami Sena Asom)
Asadur Rohman (President, Moria Youth Students Union)
Bhaskar Buragohain (Working President, ATASU)
Mantikya Prd. Das (President, Anusushita Yuba Chatra Parishad)
Papori Phukan (President, Asomiya Mohila Manch)
Ravi Kashyap (President, Koibarta Chatra Santha)
Md. Junu Khan (Sivasagar District Masjid Sammanayrakai Samity)
Utpal Konwar (President, AJYCP)
Rajen Dutta (President, District Committee, AKRSU)
Arup Das (Secretary, Anusushita Jati Yuba Parishad)
Bijoy Das (Secretary, Biswa Hindu Mahasangha)
Mintu Mishra (District President, Rashtriya Bajarang Dal)
Lalit Chetia (Secretary, ATASU, Nazira Sub-Division)
Shyamal Borusa (President, ATASU, Nazira Sub-Division)
Munin Chetia (Joint Secretary, Bir Lachit Sena)
Pranab Das (Vice President, Anusushita Jati Student Union, Nazira)
Diganta Das (President, Anusushita Jati Student Union, Nazira)
Rubul Gogoi (Secretary, Tai Ahom Yuva Chatra Parishad)
Padma Chetia (President, Sivasagar Mahila Hachetan Samaj)
The situation is being closely watched as tensions rise in the district, with further developments anticipated following the August 25 hearing.