Assam: 30 Groups Rally in Sivasagar, Seeking Justice for Attacked Teen Arm Wrestler

A coalition of 30 organizations has rallied in Sivasagar town, demanding a thorough investigation into the recent attack on 17-year-old national arm wrestler, Jimmy Das. The protest aims to bring attention to the incident and seek justice for the young athlete.
The attack, which occurred on August 14, 2024, in the Babu Patty locality, involved a group of 3-4 miscreants, allegedly led by local businessmen. The attackers assaulted Jimmy Das, a national-level gold medalist, and an e-rickshaw driver. During the assault, the assailants reportedly tore the victim's clothes, leaving her with serious head and stomach injuries.
Sivasagar Superintendent of Police, Subhrajyoti Borah, informed Pratidin Time that two individuals, identified as Arun Lahoti and Tarun Lahoti, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in judicial custody. Despite claims by local organizations that another individual was involved, both victims have not yet accused this person.
Jimmy Das, who is also a student of Fire and Safety Engineering at the Assam Energy Institute (Centre of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology), was initially treated at Sivasagar Civil Hospital and later referred to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for further treatment.