Assam: Two Youths Killed as Bike Crashes Into Tree In Sivasagar

Two youths tragically lost their lives after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree at Namti under Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday night.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. Sources informed that the duo was en route Deopani area from Namti when the rider lost control of the motorcycle bearing registration number ‘AS01-AF-9429’and crashed into a huge tree. Both were killed on the spot as the impact was huge.
While one of the deceased hailed from Mezenga Ketekibari, the other was a resident of Bortola.
Following the mishap, the bodies of the deceased were sent to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
Earlier today, a woman tragically lost her life while eight other passengers of an autorickshaw sustained injuries of varying extent in Assam's Morigaon.
The woman was among nine passengers on the autorickshaw which was coming from Nagaon. She was killed on the spot and the eight others were hospitalised after the accident.
The autorickshaw left Dharamukh under Nagaon's Kampur Police Station early in the morning and headed towards Mayong in Morigaon. On the way, it collided into a stationary passenger night-service bus on national highway 37 near Namgaon.
All of the injured were immediately rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, five among them, who sustained grievous wounds were transferred to Guwahati for improved treatment.