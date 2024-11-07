Assam: 60-Year-Old Man Accused of Attempting to Rape Minor Girl

A 60-year-old man has been accused of allegedly attempting to rape a girl in Assam’s Sivasagar district.
The accused, identified as Aarsab Ali, reportedly lured the minor with promises of money and attempted to rape her took advantage of an opportunity when no one else was present in the house during the afternoon.
Sources informed that during the alleged incident, Ali threatened the minor with dire consequences if she revealed what had happened.
However, despite the threats, the courageous minor girl informed the police about the attempted rape, leading to an official complaint being filed.
Following the girl's report, the accused, Aarsab Ali, reportedly went into hiding. In response, the police have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend him.