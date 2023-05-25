Manipur Crisis: Three Incidents Of Fresh Violence Reported In Imphal West District

Fresh rounds of violence have been reported on Wednesday night at Kadangband in Manipur’s Imphal West district.
At least three incidents of violence were reported in the area, following which the security was tightened.
Speaking to reporters, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh said, "Today at around 1.30 am, there was firing from the upper hill of Singda Kadangband by some suspected armed miscreants."
"One person received bullet injury on his right little finger and right thigh. He has been evacuated to RIMS Hospital for treatment. BSF and one Section of MR rushed to the spot and conducted an operation and dominated the area," he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, former BJP MLA Telvum Thangzalam Haokip and two others were arrested by the security forces.
Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh informed that in the conflict-torn state, where at least 71 people were killed and 35,000 were displaced more than a fortnight ago, the ex-MLA was behind the conspiracy to incite fresh unrest.
A combined team of security forces caught Haokip along with two armed men, identified as Bicky Singson and John Gangte, from New Checkon area under Imphal West district, the area which has a mix of Kuki, Meitei and other ethnic groups. Two licensed guns were also seized from Haokip's possession.
Notably, fresh rounds of violence were reported in New Checkon Bazaar on Monday where a mob set fire to abandoned homes belonging to members of the Kuki community, after a few miscreants threatened vendors and made them shut down their shops.
Following the fresh tensions, the Indian Army released a statement that read, "Three Army/ Assam Rifles columns were launched in response to input of four armed suspects threatening the shopkeepers at New Chekon area and then subsequently moving to New Lambulane area of Imphal East district. The area was quickly cordoned off by the joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, police and Rapid Action Force (RAF). Swift action resulted in immediate control of crowd which gathered and consequently, three suspects along with two single barrel 12 bore guns were apprehended and handed over to the police."
Haokip was a BJP MLA from Henglep constituency in 2017. Later in 2020, he resigned from the party and joined Congress.
However, ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022, he joined Shiv Sena.