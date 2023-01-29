Assam CM Discusses Development Of Sivasagar During Meet

CM Sarma said, “The decision of including new villages to BTR was taken after discussions with various groups. The ABSU had appealed our government to embrace only Bodo villages into BTR. I think there is nothing to object even if Bodo villages are included into BTR.”

The chief minister also informed that all district commissioners have submitted reports in regard to this.

“Our government has decided to include villages which have at least 80 percent Bodo population. We are strictly conducting vigilance so that indigenous people are not left out while providing land and that no person can acquire land illegally,” the chief minister added.

Earlier this week, the Assam CM had announced that BTR will be extended by including at least 60 new villages from Sonitpur district. These villages will be from the areas of Dhekiajuli, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali and Gohpur. Out of the 60 new villages of Sonitpur to be included in the BTR, 43 will be revenue villages and 13 forest villages.