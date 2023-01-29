Congress MP Slams Assam CM Over ‘Motherhood’ Remark, Says Statement Baseless

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan taking a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks on women for attaining 'motherhood' said that he should get himself treated first.

Talking to ANI, Ranjeet Ranjan said, "Who is he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) to decide the age for any woman to attain motherhood? I believe he should get himself treated and see in his own family if the women there would seek his permission before attaining motherhood."

"It is a completely baseless statement, this is the decision which should be solely of a woman and no other man or person should have a say in this," added Ranjan.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the ideal age for females for giving birth is between 22 years to 30 years. CM Sarma reiterated that the state government's tough stance against child marriage and teenage pregnancies.

He said, "Pregnancy and child birth should happen at the right age and time. The ideal time is between the age of 22 years to 30 years."

"In the next 5-6 months, thousands of husbands will be arrested as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 years of age, even if he is her legally wed husband. Those who marry younger girls below 18 years will also be brought to book," Sarma further stated.

(with inputs from ANI)