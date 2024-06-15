Assam CM Inaugurates New Sivasagar District Judicial Court Building

On Saturday, the newly constructed judicial court building at Bishnu Nagar in Sivasagar town was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi, marking the completion of the project at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.
Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi extended congratulations to the Bar Association of Sivasagar for the new facility in his address. He emphasized that the modern infrastructure will enhance the efficiency of judicial officers and advocates, thereby boosting legal services in the region.
In his speech, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts behind the construction of the new Sivasagar Judicial Court building. He urged legal professionals to adopt progressive legal philosophies and expedite justice delivery, particularly in cases related to child marriage and women's harassment. The Chief Minister assured proactive measures by the government to expedite case disposals.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Debashish Baruah, Judge of Gauhati High Court, along with other dignitaries from the legal fraternity.
The new judicial court building is expected to provide a conducive environment for dispensing justice and facilitating legal proceedings in Sivasagar district.