Assam: Father Rubbishes Claims After Cops Fire At Son Over ULFA Links

"He then got called all the cops around and told them to check the piece of paper for his involvement. I told them that this was just taken out from Phukan's pocket. The paper mentioned that he had demanded Rs 20 lakh from one Shashant Borgohain in the name of ULFA. Showing that piece of paper around as evidence, the police took my son away. I tried to stop them and also talked to the CI and VDP secretary. They told me that they could not do anything as the police had taken him in," the father added.