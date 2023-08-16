Assam: Father Rubbishes Claims After Cops Fire At Son Over ULFA Links

The Demow Police in Assam's Sivasagar opened fire at a youth on suspicions that he had links to the proscribed militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I), reports emerged.
As per initial reports, the incident took place in the wee hours past midnight on Wednesday. The suspect sustained bulled wounds in the firing incident.
The injured suspect was identified by officials as one Raju Ahmed and was sent to a hospital for treatment of his injury.
This comes after Demow Police had detained two youths on Saturday (August 14) a day before Independence Day celebrations.
Those detained were identified as Dibyajyoti Chetia of Baruah Changmai village and Raju Ahmed of Demow Dihajan Aamtol.
At the time, officials said that they had confiscated several incriminating documents from their possession in addition to seizing their several mobile handsets from them.
However, the father of the injured suspect has now claimed that the allegations leveled against his son are false and the police are trying to frame him.
He also said that the police told him to keep quiet and they will release his son from lock-up soon.
The father said, "After picking him up on Saturday, they had brought him back for some investigation. Along with him were five police officials including the circle inspector and the VDP secretary. They were joined by another person named Raju Phukan who was not a police official. He came slowly and sat beside me on a chair. There he took out a paper from his pocket and casually put it beside him."
"He then got called all the cops around and told them to check the piece of paper for his involvement. I told them that this was just taken out from Phukan's pocket. The paper mentioned that he had demanded Rs 20 lakh from one Shashant Borgohain in the name of ULFA. Showing that piece of paper around as evidence, the police took my son away. I tried to stop them and also talked to the CI and VDP secretary. They told me that they could not do anything as the police had taken him in," the father added.
He further mentioned, "I then went to the OC and told him the entire ordeal. He told me to keep my mouth shut and not talk to anyone. He said that they found my son guilty. They took him and interrogated him."
"I don't know what happened but today I came to know that they have fired at him and he has been injured. He was taken to Dibrugarh, the VDP secretary told me. Now we are going to Dibrugarh to get him, " the father said crying inconsolably.